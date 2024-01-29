Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Position Decreased by Pine Ridge Advisers LLC

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Free Report) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521,026 shares during the quarter. Astra Space accounts for 0.1% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC owned about 0.97% of Astra Space worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Astra Space during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 311,622 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Astra Space by 186.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 82,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53,427 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Astra Space Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 295,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Astra Space, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Astra Space Profile

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.