Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Update

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTR. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Astra Space in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Astra Space by 75.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 65,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astra Space in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Astra Space stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.23. 371,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,424. Astra Space has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.42.

About Astra Space

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

