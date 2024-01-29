Atlas Wealth LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Atlas Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,644 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 237,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GNT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,758. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

