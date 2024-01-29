Atlas Wealth LLC Has $841,000 Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Atlas Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DINT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 175,974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 1,812.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 173,124 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Davis Select International ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DINT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.84. 13,129 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $149.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

