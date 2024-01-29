Atlas Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Atlas Wealth LLC cut its position in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Central Securities comprises about 3.2% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atlas Wealth LLC owned about 1.73% of Central Securities worth $17,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Securities stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $38.02. 26,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,681. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27. Central Securities Co. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $38.24.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

