Atlas Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR)

Atlas Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.21% of IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 102,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 68,787 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULTR remained flat at $48.09 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 567. IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75.

IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ULTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of ultra-short maturity investment grade bonds. ULTR was launched on Jul 31, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

