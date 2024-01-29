Atlas Wealth LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Atlas Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $199,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS remained flat at $82.73 on Monday. 72,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,609. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $82.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

