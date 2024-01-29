Atlas Wealth LLC Takes $105,000 Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 333,285 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,957 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 375,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 84,339 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 106,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $782,514.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,836,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,793,304.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 545,733 shares of company stock worth $4,329,085 in the last three months.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of MHI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.44. 28,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,715. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

