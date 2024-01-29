Atlas Wealth LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 89.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSCF traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.48. 252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

