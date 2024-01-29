Atria Investments Inc Acquires 87,395 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 1,083.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,395 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $26,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 719.1% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,034.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 882.7% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 818.7% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $282.01 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

