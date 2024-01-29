Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.7% of Atria Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $36,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.70 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

