Atria Investments Inc Buys 54,346 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.53% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $17,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

