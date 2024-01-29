Atria Investments Inc Has $19.50 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $2,072,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,063.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,385,805 shares of company stock worth $359,034,895. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $281.35 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $285.72. The stock has a market cap of $272.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.27 and a 200-day moving average of $228.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.