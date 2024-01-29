Atria Investments Inc Has $33.36 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.45% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $33,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after buying an additional 263,919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,448,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,052,000 after buying an additional 255,830 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

