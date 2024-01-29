Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $309.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.19. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $312.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

