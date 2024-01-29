Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,132 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,211.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $567.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,070.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $942.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.10 and a 12-month high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

