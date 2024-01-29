Atria Investments Inc Sells 26,642 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 403,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,642 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

