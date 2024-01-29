AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 142.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

