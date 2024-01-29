Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Short Interest Update

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 741,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Augmedix Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AUGX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,720. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 2,702.83% and a negative net margin of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million.

In related news, CFO Paul Ginocchio acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter worth about $190,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Augmedix in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

