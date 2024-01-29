authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Major Shareholder Acquires $48,546.00 in Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 5,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,546.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,131,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,182,564. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stephen Jeffrey Garchik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 3,311 shares of authID stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $29,434.79.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 15,500 shares of authID stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $139,655.00.

authID Trading Up 2.7 %

AUID stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. authID Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On authID

authID last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,685.77% and a negative return on equity of 779.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in authID by 188.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of authID in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of authID in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of authID by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of authID by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter.

authID Company Profile

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

