Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.74. The company had a trading volume of 775,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

