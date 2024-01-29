Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.69. 859,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,276. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.