Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Shares Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

AVLV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,619. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $58.63.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

