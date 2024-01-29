Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $62.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

