Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $429.91 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

