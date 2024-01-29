Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,179 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $968,000.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

