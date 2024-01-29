Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 446 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after buying an additional 572,884 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after buying an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

