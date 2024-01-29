Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 25,078 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 231,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 59,664 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,269 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 455,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,716,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,734,000 after purchasing an additional 198,446 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

