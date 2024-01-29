Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Avinger Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $2.87 on Friday. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by ($0.07). Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 6,767.92%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avinger will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

