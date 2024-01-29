Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.22 or 0.00017158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $982.58 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005040 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00015329 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,066.88 or 0.99980950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011352 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000984 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00196563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,108,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 136,094,181.41148275 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.29951086 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 406 active market(s) with $47,462,356.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.