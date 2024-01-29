Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Axos Financial accounts for about 2.9% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Axos Financial worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 102.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE AX traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $56.44. 255,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.