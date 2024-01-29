Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BANC. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Banc of California alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banc of California

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE BANC opened at $14.57 on Friday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $836.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The company had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently -12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 114,173 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banc of California by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Banc of California by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 66,739 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.