Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.34. 12,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. Bank7 has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $242.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.18). Bank7 had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank7

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,472 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

