Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Bank7 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.34. 12,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. Bank7 has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $242.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.49.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.18). Bank7 had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank7 Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Bank7
In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,395.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,472 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bank7 by 3,755.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bank7 from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.
About Bank7
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
