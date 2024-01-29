BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE BKU traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $29.76. 100,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,341. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

