BankUnited’s (BKU) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.27. 442,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,662. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in BankUnited by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

