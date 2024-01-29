Barclays PLC Acquires 3,347,972 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 646.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347,972 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 3.95% of Qorvo worth $369,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Qorvo by 75.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $103.07. 572,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.10.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

