Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,491,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,416,359 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Walmart worth $718,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.37. 2,443,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,833,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.53. The company has a market cap of $442.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

