Barclays PLC Buys 322,254 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,572,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,254 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $400,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.56.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.91. The stock had a trading volume of 461,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,625. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.84. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

