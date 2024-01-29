Barclays PLC Has $792.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,360,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.5% of Barclays PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $792,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.10. 12,813,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,406,152. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.