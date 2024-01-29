Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 829,321 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.39% of Boeing worth $450,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $204.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,265,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,757,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.83. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

