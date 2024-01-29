Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,797,700 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,463,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.2 days.

Becle Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCLF opened at $2.00 on Monday. Becle has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

About Becle

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

