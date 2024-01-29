Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,797,700 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,463,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.2 days.
Becle Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCLF opened at $2.00 on Monday. Becle has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.
About Becle
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Becle
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Today’s market could make Sysco stock break out, will it?
Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.