Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 1.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.88. 458,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.26 and its 200 day moving average is $255.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

