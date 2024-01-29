Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 84,993 shares.The stock last traded at $44.79 and had previously closed at $45.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Belite Bio

Belite Bio Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Belite Bio by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.