Benchmark Electronics (BHE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 19.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.