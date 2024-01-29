Berenberg Bank Cuts St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 850

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 850 ($10.80) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
St. James’s Place Stock Performance
Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 670.80 ($8.52) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 663.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 773.33. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 597.18 ($7.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,310 ($16.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.
About St. James’s Place
