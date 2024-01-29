Berenberg Bank Cuts St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 850

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.06) to GBX 850 ($10.80) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 670.80 ($8.52) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 663.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 773.33. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 597.18 ($7.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,310 ($16.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

