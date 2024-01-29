B&I Capital AG Grows Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

B&I Capital AG lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. CubeSmart comprises approximately 2.1% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.83. 218,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,412. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 122.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

