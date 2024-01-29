B&I Capital AG Sells 44,440 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

B&I Capital AG cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,440 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises approximately 4.2% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.05% of SBA Communications worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,426. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $309.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.