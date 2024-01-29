Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 3.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 1,047,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,649,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

BILI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nomura lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

