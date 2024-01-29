Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. 1,047,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,649,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. UBS Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $29,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after buying an additional 1,345,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bilibili by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after buying an additional 1,023,650 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,914,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Bilibili by 155.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 373,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili



Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

