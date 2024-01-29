Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $72.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

